This eye-catching 6-bedroom country house is ideal for those looking for a rural lifestyle - with income potential as well

The substantial mid-18th century farmhouse provides an idyllic setting within a small hamlet next to the village of Heiton, with generous grounds of around three acres, which include a paddock, separate two-bedroom lodge, barn and an extensive range of outbuildings, all enjoying a fine southerly aspect up the Teviot and Tweed Valley.

Set over three levels, Ladyrig House offers generous living space and comprises vestibule, reception hall, study, drawing room, dining room, open plan kitchen and breakfast area, sun room, cloakroom, WC, larder, boot room, utility room, master bedroom with en-suite, further five double bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a box room.

The detached Ladyrig Lodge is quietly set to the far end of the plot and has a number of possible uses, including as a holiday let, and features a hall, kitchen, living room, dining room/third bedroom, two double bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Externally, the mature gardens and grounds feature a two acre paddock and a number of outbuildings, including an enclosed rear courtyard with boiler room, oil store, wine store, workshop, bin and log store, general store, substantial barn, tack room, and double garage.

On the market with Hastings Legal for offers over £950,000, more details can be found HERE.

