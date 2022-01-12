This exceptionally rare top floor apartment in one of Edinburgh's most exclusive streets was part of the original home of the Earl of Moray

Forming the top floor of the Earl of Moray's original home, the apartment affords unusually large and spacious lateral accommodation and is beautifully presented throughout having been extensively upgraded in recent years to a very high specification, while retaining many delightful original features.

Accessed via a lift, or an impressive communal stairwell, the accommodation comprises a bright and welcoming entrance hall, beautifully appointed kitchen with spacious central island, fabulous bay-windowed drawing room with breathtaking views, principal bedroom suite with wonderful en-suite bathroom and large dressing area, second bedroom with en-suite shower room, further two bedrooms, one currently used as a sitting room, two luxurious shower rooms, and a utility room with further access to the stairwell.

Externally, residents can apply for access into the tranquil private gardens which form the centre of the beautiful circular terrace, as well as further terraced gardens on the banks of the Water of Leith.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,300,000

