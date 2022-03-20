This exceptional bespoke 5-bedroom modern family home in West Lothian offers bright open plan living in a wonderful rural setting

The attention to detail across the property is outstanding with high class finishes and spacious, beautifully presented living areas, set over two floors.

The ground floor accommodation comprises entrance hallway, wonderful open plan kitchen with central island, dining space and bi-folding doors to the garden, sitting room with dual aspect wood burning stove and bi-folding doors, utility room, principal bedroom with bi-folding doors to patio area, double walk-in dressing rooms and large en-suite bathroom, further two double bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms, second sitting room (snug), and a family bathroom.

The first floor features a large landing space which doubles as an open plan study area, another sitting room, and two bedrooms both with walk-in dressing rooms and en-suite bath/shower rooms.

Externally, a large gravel driveway to the front of the house leads to a parking area and integral double garage, while the extensive garden is mainly laid to lawn but is bordered by mature shrubs and trees which provide shelter and privacy, and there are patios and decked terraces to the rear for outdoor dining and entertaining.

On the market with Savills for offers over £975,000, more details can be found HERE.

