This exceptional 8-bedroom house in a vibrant coastal town is a magnificent example of period architecture, lovingly restored and modernised

Located in the popular Victorian town of Nairn on the stunning Moray coast, the property has retained many of its original features including large sash windows, generously proportioned rooms, ceilings with fine cornicing, deep skirting boards, and some original fireplaces, but has been sensitively modernised to meld old and new in a dynamic way.

The ground floor accommodation flows from a welcoming reception hall and comprises sitting room, dining room, office (all with bay windows and feature fireplaces), study, extensive kitchen/breakfast/sitting room, additional dining room with French doors to the rear garden, modern family bathroom, WC, cloakroom, and wine cellar.

Two staircases rise from the reception hall to the first floor which features two large bedrooms with bay windows, additional double bedroom with en-suite bathroom, further three double bedrooms, fitted utility room, modern shower room, and a contemporary family bathroom, while the second floor houses the two remaining double bedrooms, a large gym, further study, and two useful store rooms.

Externally, the property is set at the centre of a sizeable plot and approached through double wooden gates over a gravelled driveway providing parking for multiple vehicles and access to a detached double garage. The well-maintained garden is laid mainly to level lawn bordered by shrubs and mature trees and features numerous seating areas, sunken trampoline, and a paved terrace with retractable awning.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £850,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Seabank Road, Nairn Front of property. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

2. Seabank Road, Nairn Entrance hall. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

3. Seabank Road, Nairn Sitting room. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

4. Seabank Road, Nairn Dining room. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales