This exceptional 4-bedroom extended farmhouse has a separate steading and sensational views over the Perthshire countryside

Although modernised and significantly extended, the farmhouse has lots of traditional character and fits comfortably in its rural surroundings.

Formed over two levels, the ground floor comprises charming entrance vestibule with cloakroom WC, welcoming reception hallway, sitting room with wood burning stove, comfortable family room with French doors to the superb garden room, impressive open plan farmhouse kitchen with dining area and flagstone flooring, and a well appointed bathroom with separate bath and shower enclosure.

Stairs from the hallway lead to the upper landing and impressive principal bedroom with en-suite facilities and balcony, and there are two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom on the upper level.

Externally, the impressive garden grounds extend to around 1.25 acres and feature a long sweeping gravel drive leading to a multi-car parking area, a wildlife pond, and large sections of lawn.

The property also benefits from a sizeable detached steading which is currently being utilised as a workshop, log store and car garage, but offers any number of possibilities for further conversion to a granny annexe, studio or home office area.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £625,000, more details can be found HERE.

