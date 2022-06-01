This delightful small country estate for sale features a refurbished 8-bedroom house, two cottages, steading and wonderful gardens

It is centred on an immaculate country house which has been modernised and refurbished throughout and enjoys wonderful views over neighbouring farmlands, Edinburgh, the Pentlands, the bridges over the Firth of Forth, and across to East Lothian.

The main house is arranged on three levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, drawing room, study, sitting room, family room, large kitchen/dining room, utility room, boot room, cloakroom, larder and two WCs.

The first floor features a principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a further five double bedrooms, three with en-suite bath/shower, and a bathroom with separate shower, while the upper level has a further two bedrooms, shower room, and a large store room.

Externally, the estate extends to about 13.6 acres and features beautiful gardens, lovingly developed over the past 20 years to become a feature of distinction, as well as paddocks, and a walled garden.

In addition, a two-bedroom cottage sits adjacent to a traditional stable block with garages, barns and tack room, and there is a two-bedroom gate lodge at the entrance to the estate, as well as a disused all-weather tennis court, old gardener’s shed, and kennels.

On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £1,800,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Whitehill, by Aberdour Aerial view of estate. Photo: Rettie & Co Photo Sales

2. Whitehill, by Aberdour Aerial view of main house. Photo: Rettie & Co Photo Sales

3. Whitehill, by Aberdour Entrance vestibule. Photo: Rettie & Co Photo Sales

4. Whitehill, by Aberdour Entrance hall. Photo: Rettie & Co Photo Sales