This charming mix of country cottage and modern renovation has a range of outbuildings and sits in the idyllic Perthshire countryside

Forming part of the Inverardoch Estate, this unique and characterful property offers a stunning country living setup with a charming family home, multiple outbuildings with excellent potential for conversion, and about 1.5 acres of mature gardens and grounds.

The property is comprised of two halves with the original cottage blending seamlessly into the more modern converted barn. The renovated part comprises entrance hall, family room/dining area including a stone stove dating back hundreds of years, modern open plan farmhouse-style kitchen with breakfast area, pantry, spacious utility room with boot room capacity, and separate shower room. Wrought iron spiral stairs lead up to a galleried landing with double Velux Juliet windows overlooking the garden and access to the principal bedroom with en-suite bathroom.

The original cottage part of the property features a welcoming sitting room with bay window, dining hall, large study, and a guest bedroom. Stairs lead up to the first floor landing with a family bathroom and two spacious bedrooms with dormer windows and original fireplaces.

Externally, bi-fold doors open from the kitchen area onto a paved and covered patio for al fresco dining, while the beautiful principal gardens, including a small orchard and variety of attractive mature trees, sit to the south and are elevated, offering outstanding views over the neighbouring countryside.

The range of outbuildings provide a sheltered courtyard and front entrance to the main home and include a large open store, workshop with three dog kennels and runs, cold store, two adjacent barns currently used for storage but with potential for development, vehicle store, wood store, store room, and two byres.

On the market with Savills for £715,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Wester Row, Perthshire Courtyard. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Wester Row, Perthshire Entrance / Dining hall. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Wester Row, Perthshire Sitting room. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Wester Row, Perthshire Study. Photo: Savills Photo Sales