This beautifully restored townhouse is one of only a handful of single ownership Georgian residences still available in Edinburgh’s prestigious New Town

The property is one of very few such residences still to be found in the New Town world heritage site, and Young Street, named after the original Georgian developer, lies literally a stone’s throw from many of the capital’s best known landmarks, as well as popular bars, shops and restaurants.

The stunning restored accommodation is formed over four levels and comprises: Ground floor – vestibule, entrance hall with period features and flagstone floor, light and spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, sitting room (or sixth bedroom), and utility room. Lower ground floor – spacious family room, WC, office, and store room. First floor – classically proportioned Georgian drawing room with private study off, large principal bedroom, glorious bathing room, and a separate guest WC. Second floor – three bedrooms, all with original fireplaces, walk-in storage space/fifth bedroom, and a fully tiled shower room.

Externally, the open spaces of the Royal Botanic Gardens, Inverleith Park and the Water of Leith are all within short walking distance, and owners of the property would qualify for access to both the beautiful Queen Street Gardens and Moray Feu’s Georgian gardens.

On the market with Strutt & Parker for offers over £995,000, more details can be found HERE.

