This beautifully modernised 5-bedroom Victorian villa sits on a peaceful and leafy street in prestigious Perthshire town

Balbegno is a handsome late Victorian villa dating from about 1900 and has an attractive façade with its multitude of large windows and turret on the south western gable.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 4th May 2022, 4:52 pm

Located on one of the most sought after streets in Crieff, the house has been comprehensively refurbished in recent years and it is now a beautiful and sympathetically modernised family home with immaculate and beautifully presented interiors.

The accommodation is arranged on two levels and on the ground floor comprises front and rear entrance halls, drawing room, family room, open plan kitchen and dining room, study, shower room, and utility room, while the first floor features a principal bedroom with turret window and en-suite shower room, further four double bedrooms, and a family bathroom, as well as a large floored attic accessed by a loft ladder.

Externally, a gated entrance at the rear opens to a short driveway and parking beside a garage, while the attractive front garden features mature blossoming fruit trees, magnolia tree, well established shrubs, rock garden, herbaceous borders, mature hedging, and a charming summer house.

On the market with Savills for offers over £720,000, more details can be found HERE.

Entrance hall.

Drawing room with open fire and large sash and case windows, including a pretty turret.

Family room.

Fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, large central island, induction hob, boiling water tap, wine fridge, waist level ovens, and an engineered oak floor.

