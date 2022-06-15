Shanwell House, Kinross.

This beautiful Georgian country house has a gate lodge and range of outbuildings and sits in 25 acres of picturesque grounds

Shanwell House sits in a lovely rural setting just three miles from Kinross in the spectacular Perthshire countryside, and only 27 miles from Edinburgh.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 3:12 pm

This exceptional early 19th century house was built for Dr Andrew Coventry, Britain’s first Professor of Agriculture, which is reflected in the spectacular gardens he established which surround the house.

A classically proportioned, impressive yet welcoming house, the ground floor is dominated by the south facing drawing room and dining room, both with bay windows overlooking the front gardens. A further sitting room has a library feel, and other rooms on this level include a study/home office, kitchen, breakfast room, utility room, cosy snug, bathroom, larder, wine store, and WC.

A staircase leads up to a split level landing, off which are two spacious double bedrooms, one with a dressing room and the other with an en-suite bathroom, while there are a further five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study/nursery, and a back staircase.

The sale includes a pretty two-bedroom gate lodge and an attractive courtyard of stone outbuildings including a derelict former gardener’s cottage ripe for renovation, while the 25 or so acres of stunning grounds offer a blend of mature, richly planted formal gardens, unspoilt parkland and woodland, and include a duck pond, woodland burn, orchard, kitchen garden, summerhouse, and tennis court.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,350,000, more details can be found HERE.

Aerial view of house and grounds.

Main drive.

Front of house.

Parking area in front of house.

