This beautiful Georgian country house has a gate lodge and range of outbuildings and sits in 25 acres of picturesque grounds

This exceptional early 19th century house was built for Dr Andrew Coventry, Britain’s first Professor of Agriculture, which is reflected in the spectacular gardens he established which surround the house.

A classically proportioned, impressive yet welcoming house, the ground floor is dominated by the south facing drawing room and dining room, both with bay windows overlooking the front gardens. A further sitting room has a library feel, and other rooms on this level include a study/home office, kitchen, breakfast room, utility room, cosy snug, bathroom, larder, wine store, and WC.

A staircase leads up to a split level landing, off which are two spacious double bedrooms, one with a dressing room and the other with an en-suite bathroom, while there are a further five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study/nursery, and a back staircase.

The sale includes a pretty two-bedroom gate lodge and an attractive courtyard of stone outbuildings including a derelict former gardener’s cottage ripe for renovation, while the 25 or so acres of stunning grounds offer a blend of mature, richly planted formal gardens, unspoilt parkland and woodland, and include a duck pond, woodland burn, orchard, kitchen garden, summerhouse, and tennis court.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,350,000, more details can be found HERE.

