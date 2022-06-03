This beautiful 5-bedroom Victorian country villa exudes charm and sits in wonderful landscaped grounds with its own folly

Full of character and blending many original and modern features over three floors, the house has great dimensions and has been superbly maintained, as well as benefitting from a new energy efficient biomass heating system.

The accommodation is flexible and on the ground floor comprises entrance porch, main hallway, drawing room, sitting room, conservatory, snug/office, cloakroom/WC, kitchen, utility room, and a pantry.

An ornate staircase rises to the first floor galleried landing which leads to a master bedroom with balcony, dressing room and en-suite bathroom, a further two double bedrooms, both with en-suite shower rooms, and a family bathroom, while the second floor features an additional two bedrooms, and a shower room with access to a floored attic space.

Externally, an impressive entrance through a double bordered Rhododendron driveway leads to ample parking, with the house surrounded by a stone wall containing vast mature gardens, gravel paths, rock garden, folly and a summer house.

On the market with Re/max for offers over £985,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Caddonfoot House, Caddonfoot Hallway. Photo: Re/max Photo Sales

2. Caddonfoot House, Caddonfoot Hallway. Photo: Re/max Photo Sales

3. Caddonfoot House, Caddonfoot Drawing room. Photo: Re/max Photo Sales

4. Caddonfoot House, Caddonfoot Sitting room. Photo: Re/max Photo Sales