This beautiful 4-bedroom modern home was designed specifically to make the best of the breathtaking view over Loch Tay

To this end, the living accommodation is arranged on the first floor, with the main entrance at this level, accessed via a walkway from the parking area, and opening directly into a huge open plan kitchen/dining/sitting room which spans the length of the house and includes a wonderful balcony. This level also features a pantry, family room/office, shower room, and utility room.

There are four double bedrooms on the lower ground floor, each with en-suite facilities and a door to the sheltered garden terrace, as well as a utility/boot room, and a WC.

Externally, a short private driveway leads to a gravel area with plenty of space to turn and park, an old stone barn has been converted into three lockable stores beneath the parking area, and to the front is a neat lawn enclosed by a picket fence.

On the market with Savills for offers over £675,000, more details can be found HERE.

