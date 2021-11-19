This beautiful 18th century classical Georgian house sits on a stunning and secluded estate in heart of Robert Burns country

Standing at the end of a tree lined driveway, this substantial property is bright and spacious with classic Georgian proportions and over three floors comprises an impressive reception hall, drawing room, dining room, conservatory, study, two superb bedroom suites complete with dressing rooms and en-suite bathrooms, and three further bedrooms and shower room.

A stone spiral staircase links all three floors to the lower ground which includes a newly installed gym and sauna, games room, wine cellar, shower room and contemporary country dining kitchen.

Additional buildings on the estate include the u-shaped 18th century eight bedroom coach house, and a two bedroom cottage.

Externally, the fabulous gardens and grounds consist of various lawns, parkland and woodland, gravel paths and walkways, a walled garden, heated glasshouses, and an all-weather tennis court.

On the market with Savills for offers over £2,500,000, more details can be found HERE.

