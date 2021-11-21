Aerial view of property looking south.

This attractive and beautifully refurbished 18th century Georgian manse is ideally located for the best Perthshire has to offer

Situated in a particularly scenic part of Perthshire where the Lunan lochs string out between Blairgowrie and Dunkeld, The Old Manse is believed to originate from the mid-18th century, with its southerly façade having been added a century later.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 21st November 2021, 4:09 pm

The house is B Listed and is characterised by its attractive red sandstone walls and large tripartite astragal windows. Having recently undergone a comprehensive programme of refurbishment, the interior is beautifully finished, with original features such as the huge solid panelled doors, decorative cornice work, the elegant stair, and window shutters, complemented by contemporary additions such as the kitchen, bathrooms, lighting, and beautiful flooring.

The ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, impressive central hall, drawing room, sitting room, library/home office, substantial open plan dining kitchen, utility room, boot room, and shower room, while on the upper level, a bright galleried landing provides access to a bedroom suite with dressing room and shower room, three double bedrooms, study/fifth bedroom, and a bathroom.

Externally, a private tree-lined driveway leads to a gravel parking area beside the house, while a garage, garden stores/workshops, and a boiler room form an attractive courtyard to the rear.

The grounds extend to around 2.7 acres and consist of a garden characterised by statuesque beech trees, kitchen garden filled with herbs, newly planted orchard, paved seating area with lovely view over Marlee Loch, log store, washing green, and a paddock to the front with stock proof fence and a field shelter.

On the market with Savills for offers over £835,000, more details can be found HERE.

