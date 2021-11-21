This attractive and beautifully refurbished 18th century Georgian manse is ideally located for the best Perthshire has to offer

The house is B Listed and is characterised by its attractive red sandstone walls and large tripartite astragal windows. Having recently undergone a comprehensive programme of refurbishment, the interior is beautifully finished, with original features such as the huge solid panelled doors, decorative cornice work, the elegant stair, and window shutters, complemented by contemporary additions such as the kitchen, bathrooms, lighting, and beautiful flooring.

The ground floor comprises vestibule, entrance hall, impressive central hall, drawing room, sitting room, library/home office, substantial open plan dining kitchen, utility room, boot room, and shower room, while on the upper level, a bright galleried landing provides access to a bedroom suite with dressing room and shower room, three double bedrooms, study/fifth bedroom, and a bathroom.

Externally, a private tree-lined driveway leads to a gravel parking area beside the house, while a garage, garden stores/workshops, and a boiler room form an attractive courtyard to the rear.

The grounds extend to around 2.7 acres and consist of a garden characterised by statuesque beech trees, kitchen garden filled with herbs, newly planted orchard, paved seating area with lovely view over Marlee Loch, log store, washing green, and a paddock to the front with stock proof fence and a field shelter.

On the market with Savills for offers over £835,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. The Old Manse, Kinloch, Perthshire Front of property. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. The Old Manse, Kinloch, Perthshire East view of house showing garage and main entrance. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. The Old Manse, Kinloch, Perthshire Entrance hall. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. The Old Manse, Kinloch, Perthshire The reception hall is one of the loveliest rooms in the house with the oak chevron floor highlighting the elegant timber stair rail and panelled doors. Photo: Savills Photo Sales