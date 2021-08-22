This attractive 7-bedroom house was formerly a coaching inn and sits in an idyllic location in the heart of the Scottish Borders countryside

Built over two floors, the accommodation is extremely versatile with many of the rooms benefiting from wonderful views over the surrounding countryside. The ground floor comprises living room, kitchen/dining room, snug, and WC, while an annexe to the rear has a separate entrance and a double bedroom, utility room, kitchen, and shower room.

The first floor features two double bedrooms with en-suite, a further double bedroom, twin bedroom, two single bedrooms, and a family bathroom. One of the main bedrooms also has a dressing room, while three of the bedrooms have access to a balcony.

Externally, the property sits in approximately seven and a half acres of land and features front and rear gardens, driveway with parking area, walled garden, hot tub, fishing rights, and a converted barn which is currently being used as a bar and games room.

The Ettrick Valley is renowned for its dramatic landscapes and the location of this property is ideal for those looking for the best of both worlds, a great country lifestyle with beautiful views and miles of unspoilt countryside, whilst also having easy access to surrounding towns and Edinburgh.

On the market with Rettie & Co for offers over £680,000, more details can be found HERE.

