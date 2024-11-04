The 'serene' hideaway Scottish island that can be yours for just £325,000

By Lauren Beavis
Comment
Published 4th Nov 2024, 17:07 BST
The private island is now on the market for £325,000 and has been described as a ‘rare opportunity’

A 'serene' hideaway island is up for sale - for £325,000.

The private island, accessible only by boat or a scenic low-tide causeway, lies in the West Highlands - renowned as one of Scotland's most picturesque regions.

Eilean Mor, a 12.14-hectare island in Loch Sunart, is up for sale. Picture: Bell Ingram/SWNSplaceholder image
Eilean Mor, a 12.14-hectare island in Loch Sunart, is up for sale. Picture: Bell Ingram/SWNS | Bell Ingram/SWNS

Eilean Mor, a 12.14-hectare island in Loch Sunart, offers nature enthusiasts “a rare opportunity” to own their own serene hideaway island.

The island is boasted for having “exceptional natural beauty and ecological richness” and is on the market with estate agent Bell Ingram taking offers of over £325,000.

Estate agent Andrew Fuller said: "For interested parties, Eilean Mor represents more than just an investment; it is a unique chance to own a piece ofScotland's wild beauty, a serene hideaway, and a historic landmark to be cherished and preserved for generations to come."

With diverse terrain and stunning views of the Inner Hebrides, the island's pristine environment is a sanctuary for native wildlife, including vibrant seabird populations and diverse marine life, offering visitors a glimpse into the 'thriving eco-systems' of the Inner Hebrides.

Located in Loch Stunart, a sea loch off the Ardnamurchan peninsular, Eilean Mor presents a haven for birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts with herons and seals regular visitors to the loch shores.

Rarer species such as golden and white tailed eagles are also known to frequent the shores, which are also home to temperate oakwoods.

These are remnants of an extensive band of coastal woodland that once stretched down the Atlantic coast of Europe from Norway and Scotland as far as Spain and Portugal.

While uninhabited, Eilean Mor has a storied past that intertwines with the local heritage of the surrounding Highlands. The island, held by the same family for generations, now awaits new ownership.

This property does not hold planning permission.

