The secluded £2m coastal estate with 9-bedroom house, magnificent grounds, and its own private island

The C-listed Castleton House nestled at the heart of the estate dates back to the early 18th century but has been significantly upgraded and extended to create a truly wonderful home and includes on the ground floor an atmospheric billiards room with oak panelling, majestic drawing room, dining room, morning room with French doors to a paved terrace, kitchen with dining area, and a swimming pool and sauna.

A wonderful galleried landing on the first floor opens into a magnificent oak panelled library with feature marble fireplace, while the principal bedroom, complete with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, has a terrace to take in the views. There are a further eight bedrooms, two with en-suite, and three more bathrooms.

Adjacent is an attractive one-bedroom carriage house which could be used as a holiday let, and externally, the houses are surrounded by mature formal gardens laid to lawn with planted borders and mature woodland, as well as a walled garden, tennis court and pony paddock, while outbuildings include stables, garages and stores.

A woodland walk leads down to the foreshore of Loch Fyne and includes a boathouse complete with shower room and upstairs sitting room withbalcony, while opposite sits the majestic Eilean Mor Island, 23 acres in total and covered in mixed bracken and woodland which can be accessed at low tide by foot or a short boat ride from the slipway. Full planning consent has been granted at the southern end of the island to create a one-bedroom house with superb views.

This true paradise is on the market with Knight Frank for offers in excess of £1,950,000 and more details can be found HERE.

