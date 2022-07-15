The Open St Andrews: Four Scottish homes for sale which suit Open golf fans down to a tee

Hamilton Grand, o/o £2.829m
Address 21, Golf Place.
What is it? A two-bedroom apartment in a building which holds the record for the most expensive property ever sold per square foot in Scotland.
Golf credentials The owners of The Old Course Hotel bought Hamilton Grand in 2010 and created 27 apartments, with a reception hall and concierge, a private lounge for residents and a roof terrace with views are over the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, the Old Course and West Sands beach.
Contact Savills by telephoning 0131-247 3711.
White House, o/o £2.95m
AddressHepburn Gardens, St Andrews.
What is it?An Arts and Crafts villa dating from 1905, boasting nine bedrooms, four public rooms, five bathrooms in a quiet setting in the heart of town. Original features include stained timber beams, moulded cornicing, wooden picture rails, a spectacular staircase, beautiful fireplaces and panelled doors. A large garden of one and a half acres gives room for development.
Golf credentialsIt was designed by architects Mills and Shepherd for jute manufacturer W Norman Boase who was Provost of St Andrews and captain of the Royal and Ancient. Its size makes it ideal as a golfing retreat.
Contact Savills by telephoning 0131-247 3738.
Greyfriars, o/o £1.6m
AddressGreyfriars Garden.
What is it?A detached 1930s house, in a private garden of a third of an acre in a central area of St Andrews surrounded by terraced properties, so it is one of a kind. It has three public rooms, five bedrooms and outbuildings. According to estate agent Jamie Macnab, Greyfriars is in a “secluded, almost hidden, location”. The size of the garden might offer some development potential, but currently it is walled, sheltered and has cobbled pathways lined with roses and azaleas.
Golf credentials Situated very close to the Old Course, but uniquely protected from the prying crowds.
Contact Savills by calling 0131-247 3738.
8a Jamieson House, o/o £1.75m
Address21, Golf Place.
What is it?A two-bedroom apartment in a building which holds the record for the most expensive property ever sold per square foot in Scotland.
Golf credentialsThe owners of The Old Course Hotel bought Hamilton Grand in 2010 and created 27 apartments, with a reception hall and concierge, a private lounge for residents and a roof terrace with views are over the Royal and Ancient Golf Club, the Old Course and West Sands beach.
Contact Savills by telephoning 0131-247 3711.