The mansion built on site of Princess Diana’s grandmother’s former home that is most expensive house currently for sale in Scotland

Dalhebity House, in Deeside, Aberdeenshire, was created in 2009 by well-known housebuilding tycoon Stewart Milne and his partner Joanna Robertson. The couple worked closely with a team of architects and craftsmen to build the extraordinary house, which is believed to be the most expensive residential property currently available on Scotland’s open market.

The property, which extends to more than 30,000 square feet and includes a spa complex, swimming pool and staff accommodation, is surrounded by about ten acres, with majestic trees and woodland ensuring privacy. The location is seven miles from Aberdeen International Airport.

Dalhebity House - front of property.

Built on the site of Diana, Princess of Wales’ late grandmother’s former home, the house is a testament to the skill and painstaking work of the construction team, who created exquisite period-style features and detailing, from curved wood panelling, marquetry, veneers, carvings, and intricate plasterwork, to a stained glass cupola and elaborate fireplaces.

A breath-taking marbled floored reception hall is a showstopper, with 20 marble columns, grand marble central sweeping horseshoe staircase, and domed stained glass cupola. But there are highlights throughout, including a formal banqueting style dining room that seats 26, an atmospheric library, and a fabulous family space with custom made walnut kitchen.

Upstairs there is an upper gallery designed with various relaxing zones, which include a cocktail bar and reading lounge, while the stylish bedroom suites are all the height of luxury.

The spa element at Dalhebity House is luxurious in every way, with sauna and steam rooms, as well as treatment, massage and relaxation rooms featuring beautiful mosaic tiling, and giving access onto the indoor swimming pool.

Dalhebity House, Bieldside, Aberdeenshire.

Outside, a charming European-style internal courtyard is a sheltered sun trap, while the entrance to the grounds is via a long tree-lined drive. Expanses of velvety lawn stretch from paved terraces and other features of the grounds include a breeze hut – with deck and kitchen – as well as a small lake, summerhouse and all-weather tennis court.

Additional features include an integral garage and luxury garage block, as well as a self-contained apartment comprising three bedrooms all with en-suites, currently used as independent staff quarters and accessed externally.

Fiona Gormley, residential director of Savills Aberdeen, who are marketing Dalhebity House for offers over £7.5m, said: “The sheer scale and finish of this sumptuous house is hugely impressive and yet the clever design and layout mean the space does not overwhelm, informal and supremely comfortable family rooms balance with wonderful entertaining areas.

Dalhebity House - reception hall and staircase.

“It’s a traditional classical house, built using modern methods of construction, a dream home with everything you could wish for within it. It is indeed a large house, but designed and laid out in a way that makes it a very liveable, wonderful family home, set in beautiful mature grounds, in the county, but on the edge of the city.

"A modern-built house of this stature is utterly unique in Scotland and it’s an extraordinary achievement. A new owner can be confident of a private setting and yet first-class airport and city accessibility too.”

Dalhebity House - dining room.

Dalhebity House - kitchen.

Dalhebity House - swimming pool.

Dalhebity House - library.

Dalhebity House - billiard room and cocktail bar.