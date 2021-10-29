The house that time forgot: Secluded 1970s dream home on the shore of Loch Tummel needs some fresh ideas

Constructed in 1972, the house is an example of cutting edge architecture of its time, with features such as a cantilever roof construction, ventilated, knot-free yellow pine ceiling finishing, and similar vertical shutters, all adding to the character of the property.

Even today, the layout of the house would suit modern lifestyles, however, it has not been lived in for around 10 years, and while it has been kept warm and dry in this time, it is ripe for modernisation or redevelopment.

Approached by a gated driveway which winds through the woods, the house was designed with practicality in mind and consists of three bedrooms at the east end of the house served by two bathrooms and with plenty of built in storage. The principal bedroom has a dressing area and balcony which offers stunning southerly views across Loch Tummel, as does the open plan living/dining/kitchen space thanks to an expanse of windows filling the rooms with light. There is also an integral garage/workshop and utility space.

Externally, Loch Tummel House is set in just over 20 acres of grounds which are mainly woodland although there is a terraced garden at the front and a grass paddock, while a grassy path leads to the loch shore and a shingle beach where there was once a jetty. Again, some fresh ideas and redevelopment could transform this area, and there is also a double garage, log store, greenhouse and summer house, all in need of repair.

On the market with Savills for offers over £850,000, more details can be found HERE.

