Tennis fans will love all: three spectacular homes with all weather courts

By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 11th Jul 2024, 16:48 BST

​Inspired by Wimbledon fortnight, we court a trio of properties that offer its occupants the space and facilities to really ace their game.

The homes, which date back to the nineteenth century, the 1910s and the 1960s, all offer an outdoor, sporty lifestyle, whether you are minded to pick up your racket, or not.

Hume Hall is a commodious country house sat comfortably in the heart of the Scottish Borders, offering picturesque southerly views. The original part of the house dates from the early 19th Century with tasteful later additions.

1. ​Hume Hall, Kelso. Offers over £1.295m

Hume Hall is a commodious country house sat comfortably in the heart of the Scottish Borders, offering picturesque southerly views. The original part of the house dates from the early 19th Century with tasteful later additions.

It lies beneath medieval Hume Castle on the hill behind, some five miles from the village of Kelso.

2. ​Hume Hall, Kelso. Offers over £1.295m

It lies beneath medieval Hume Castle on the hill behind, some five miles from the village of Kelso.

The house has four public rooms, a large country kitchen with Aga, and six bedrooms, with a further two rooms on the second floor.

3. ​Hume Hall, Kelso. Offers over £1.295m

The house has four public rooms, a large country kitchen with Aga, and six bedrooms, with a further two rooms on the second floor.

Hume Hall is packed with original features, including Palladian arched windows and decorative cornicing. Thoroughly modernised with ensuites and solar panels.

4. ​Hume Hall, Kelso. Offers over £1.295m

Hume Hall is packed with original features, including Palladian arched windows and decorative cornicing. Thoroughly modernised with ensuites and solar panels.

Related topics:TennisWimbledonProperty
