The homes, which date back to the nineteenth century, the 1910s and the 1960s, all offer an outdoor, sporty lifestyle, whether you are minded to pick up your racket, or not.
1. Hume Hall, Kelso. Offers over £1.295m
Hume Hall is a commodious country house sat comfortably in the heart of the Scottish Borders, offering picturesque southerly views. The original part of the house dates from the early 19th Century with tasteful later additions. | Paton and Co
2. Hume Hall, Kelso. Offers over £1.295m
It lies beneath medieval Hume Castle on the hill behind, some five miles from the village of Kelso. | Paton and Co
3. Hume Hall, Kelso. Offers over £1.295m
The house has four public rooms, a large country kitchen with Aga, and six bedrooms, with a further two rooms on the second floor. | Paton and Co
4. Hume Hall, Kelso. Offers over £1.295m
Hume Hall is packed with original features, including Palladian arched windows and decorative cornicing. Thoroughly modernised with ensuites and solar panels. | Paton and Co