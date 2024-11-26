Tenants settle into Edinburgh's “amazing” new affordable homes

Tenants have praised a life-changing new £4.8million housing development in Edinburgh.

The Rowanbank development, in the Corstorphine area of the city, consist of 33 flats for social rent with Wheatley Homes East.

The development, built by Cruden, is split into one, two and three-bedroom flats, including main door flats fully adapted for wheelchair users.

Wheatley provided £2.4 million towards the development with £2.4 million coming from the Scottish Government via the Transfer of Management of Development Funding and another £100,000 from City of Edinburgh Council.

Gillian Macdonald in the kitchen of her new home

Gillian Macdonald is settling into her home with her 27-year-old daughter Michelle who is a wheelchair user.

The 60-year-old full-time carer is enjoying being near the shops and close to excellent transport links.

She said: “Our wheelchair adapted home is amazing. We’re really enjoying living here. “It’s made a huge difference to Michelle.

She struggles to get out, but our home now has floor to ceiling windows, so she can see outside without any issues. It’s a small thing but it makes a huge difference.”

Laura Henderson, Managing Director for Wheatley Homes East, said: “It’s great to hear the positive impact our homes are having on our tenants.

“The Rowanbank development is in a great area, near shops and with excellent transport links to different areas of the city.”

Steven Simpson, Group Managing Director at Cruden, said: “We’re thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Wheatley at Rowanbank. This high quality, sustainable apartment development is designed to promote inclusivity and it’s extremely rewarding to hear about the positive impact these fantastic new homes are having on tenants’ lives.

“This project reflects our ongoing commitment to providing much needed, high-quality affordable homes, and we look forward to continuing to deliver innovative, life-enhancing homes in Edinburgh and across Scotland.”