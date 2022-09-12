Tasteful two-bed ground-floor flat offers stylish living in Trinity

50/1 Netherby Road, Edinburgh, EH5 3LX. Offers over £380,000. Marketed by Thorntons.

A secure shared entrance leads to the flat’s front door, which leads to a hall with storage. The living room has detailed cornicing, a ceiling rose, a feature fireplace, an Edinburgh press and a picture rail.

Continuing along the hall, you find the kitchen, where a range of modern, two-tone, Shaker-inspired cabinetry is framed by spacious worktops and stylish subway-tiled splashbacks, and integrated appliances that will be included in the sale.

Kerbside shot of the traditional terrace on Netherby Road

The flat also contains two double bedrooms with pared-back decor and fitted carpets, one of which has a fitted wardrobe, cornicing and a picture rail. The bathroom has a bath, a separate shower enclosure, as well as a basin set with storage, and a WC.

Externally, the home benefits from a gravelled front garden and a generous, walled green space to the rear, featuring a large manicured lawn, a wealth of colourful, leafy trees and shrubs, a patio for outdoor seating, and a delightful summerhouse.

Original features enhance the flat’s front room

Shaker-style fittings in the tasteful kitchen