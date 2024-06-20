Take a look inside a spectacular Georgian manse near Melrose that started life as a two-roomed bothy

By Sarah Devine
Published 20th Jun 2024, 10:30 BST

A spectacular family home has just been launched onto the sales market, complete with six bedrooms, landscaped gardens and a chic modern garden house.

Mertoun Glebe, St Boswells, began as a two-room bothy before being transformed into a magnificent Georgian manse for the nearby parish church in 1767 and has most recently undergone significant alterations by its current owners who have created a wonderful family home there.

The property has a drawing room, dining room, sitting room, wood store, rod room, wine cellar, sun lounge, studio, snug, kitchen/dining space and six double bedrooms.

The grounds are nearly an acre and a half, and include among the outbuildings a garden room, big enough for dining and sitting which would make a very special home office.

Tweedbank Station is a 15-minute drive north and has regular train services to the Capital, which take around an hour. The region is famed for its countryside making it ideal for outdoor sports and wildlife.

For more information, contact Knight Frank.

The house is a pretty family home in a highly sought after part of The Borders.

1. ​Mertoun Glebe, St Boswells, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.175m

The house is a pretty family home in a highly sought after part of The Borders. | Knight Frank

The living and entertaining rooms are a combination of relaxed family spaces, such as the sitting room.

2. ​Mertoun Glebe, St Boswells, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.175m

The living and entertaining rooms are a combination of relaxed family spaces, such as the sitting room. | Knight Frank

The dining room is more formal.

3. ​Mertoun Glebe, St Boswells, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.175m

The dining room is more formal. | Knight Frank

The house sits in beautiful gardens, consisting of around 1.26 acres, with large areas of lawn surrounded by mature borders and trees. There is a kitchen garden as well as various terraces.

4. Mertoun Glebe, St Boswells, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.175m

The house sits in beautiful gardens, consisting of around 1.26 acres, with large areas of lawn surrounded by mature borders and trees. There is a kitchen garden as well as various terraces. | Knight Frank

