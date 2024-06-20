Mertoun Glebe, St Boswells, began as a two-room bothy before being transformed into a magnificent Georgian manse for the nearby parish church in 1767 and has most recently undergone significant alterations by its current owners who have created a wonderful family home there.

The property has a drawing room, dining room, sitting room, wood store, rod room, wine cellar, sun lounge, studio, snug, kitchen/dining space and six double bedrooms.

The grounds are nearly an acre and a half, and include among the outbuildings a garden room, big enough for dining and sitting which would make a very special home office.

Tweedbank Station is a 15-minute drive north and has regular train services to the Capital, which take around an hour. The region is famed for its countryside making it ideal for outdoor sports and wildlife.

For more information, contact Knight Frank.

1 . ​Mertoun Glebe, St Boswells, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.175m The house is a pretty family home in a highly sought after part of The Borders. | Knight Frank Photo Sales

2 . ​Mertoun Glebe, St Boswells, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.175m The living and entertaining rooms are a combination of relaxed family spaces, such as the sitting room. | Knight Frank Photo Sales

3 . ​Mertoun Glebe, St Boswells, Scottish Borders. Offers over £1.175m The dining room is more formal. | Knight Frank Photo Sales