The Montgomery at Highbrae at Lang Loan.

Take a look around the stunning new showhome at Miller Homes’ prestigious development on the south side of Edinburgh

Highbrae at Lang Loan is an impressive development by Miller Homes of luxurious four and five-bedroom, energy-efficient homes on the southern edge of the capital.

By Gordon Holmes
Monday, 17th May 2021, 4:14 pm

All of these homes have been designed to accommodate the needs of a modern family, combining style and comfort as well as offering a dedicated study or flexible living and bedroom space that can comfortably accommodate home working.

The showhome features the Montgomery style of property, of which there are two for sale, though not available to move into until next year. However, there are plenty of similar four and five bedroom homes available at Highbrae at Lang Loan to move into this year.

1. Highbrae at Lang Loan

Hall.

Photo: Miller Homes

2. Highbrae at Lang Loan

Lounge.

Photo: Miller Homes

3. Highbrae at Lang Loan

Lounge.

Photo: Miller Homes

4. Highbrae at Lang Loan

Family area.

Photo: Miller Homes

