Superb three-bed family home boasts stunning views of the Forth

The flexible detached family home boasts three bedrooms and brilliant views of the Firth of Forth from its vantage point in South Queensferry.

By Special reports
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:32 pm

1 Linn Mill, South Queensferry, EH30 9ST. Offers over £725,000. Marketed by Connell & Connell

The accommodation consists of a hallway, leading to a spacious living room, including a sunken garden, with windows and skylights providing excellent natural light; a dining room; a large kitchen; a lounge, with feature fireplace and patio doors to a large balcony with stunning views over the Forth; three large double bedrooms, all with built-in wardrobes; plus a family bathroom and a large shower room.

Externally, there is a detached double garage and a driveway provides off-street parking.

Exterior of the detached property, featuring balcony. Image: Mike Dooley

The property is set in extensive and well-maintained garden grounds with sweeping lawns and an array of plants, shrubs and trees.

The property’s spacious main living space provides a fantastic window onto the waters of the Forth. Image: Mike Dooley
Large kitchen promises a great place for family to congregate. Image: Mike Dooley
Image: Mike Dooley