Superb architect designed apartment just a pitching wedge away from Muirfield Golf Course

This is a simply stunning apartment with feature windows to the front overlooking the main street, and only a short walk to the excellent beach and the world class Gullane and Muirfield golf courses.

The beautiful accommodation comprises large entrance hallway, spacious sitting room with feature fireplace, modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room, principal bedroom with en-suite shower room, two further double bedrooms, separate shower room, and a south facing roof terrace, accessed through the sitting room, which leads directly to the communal gardens.

In addition there is an outside store in the courtyard, an expansive communal lawned area and two allocated parking spaces.

On the market with Gilson Gray for offers over £685,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. St Andrews Court, Main Street, Gullane Gated entrance to development. Photo: Gilson Gray Buy photo

2. St Andrews Court, Main Street, Gullane Hall. Photo: Gilson Gray Buy photo

3. St Andrews Court, Main Street, Gullane Sitting room. Photo: Gilson Gray Buy photo

4. St Andrews Court, Main Street, Gullane Sitting room. Photo: Gilson Gray Buy photo