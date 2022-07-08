Substantial 5-bedroom semi-detached period villa, significantly upgraded and extended and located in thriving town

The home has been significantly remodelled, boasting an impressive floor area and with adaptable and generous accommodation set over three levels.

The ground floor comprises traditional vestibule, reception hallway, large lounge with bay window, sitting room, open plan dining kitchen/family room, WC, utility room, large boot room, and garden room/home office, while the first floor has an impressive master bedroom with bay window and marble fireplace, further two double bedrooms, contemporary bathroom, and a separate shower room, and the upper level features an additional two double bedrooms, both with feature fireplaces and eaves storage.

Externally, there is generous driveway parking to the front leading to a useful garage/store, while the rear gardens have been landscaped and offer a large level lawn and two decks perfect for entertaining.

Broughty Ferry’s enduring appeal has grown in recent years as the town emerged from the shadow of its big city neighbour Dundee with a new personality and energy of its own, with ongoing work to upgrade the waterfront enhancing its flourishing community.

On the market with Verdala for offers over £549,000, more details can be found HERE.

