Stylish two-bed flat with balcony covers the Water of Leith front

This modern second-floor two-bed flat, located in Bonnington beside the Water of Leith, boasts a south-facing private balcony while being in easy reach of both the city centre and the cosmopolitan delights of The Shore.

By Special Reports
Published 5th May 2023, 12:18 BST

The property is accessed via an entrance hallway which has a utility cupboard housing a washer-dryer, two further cupboards for storage, and access to an attic space.

The best part of the home is its beautiful open-plan living room and kitchen area, which has stunning herringbone flooring, a double Juliet balcony, and a separate south-facing private balcony with space for a table and chairs overlooking the Water of Leith.

There is also a sleek modern kitchen with gloss units, wooden worktops, and space for dining and entertaining.

Flat 4, 2, Clarice McNab Lane, EdinburghFlat 4, 2, Clarice McNab Lane, Edinburgh
The flat’s main bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room. The second double bedroom also has integrated wardrobes and ample room for freestanding furniture.

The property is completed by a partially-tiled main bathroom suite with an over-bath shower and a wall-to-wall mirror.

Externally, there are communal garden grounds, free on-street parking on nearby Anderson Place, as well as communal bike storage.

Flat 4, 2, Clarice McNab Lane, Edinburgh, EH6 5FA. Offers over £270,000. Marketed by Neilsons

Flat 4, 2, Clarice McNab Lane, EdinburghFlat 4, 2, Clarice McNab Lane, Edinburgh
Flat 4, 2, Clarice McNab Lane, EdinburghFlat 4, 2, Clarice McNab Lane, Edinburgh
