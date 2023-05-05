Stylish two-bed flat with balcony covers the Water of Leith front

This modern second-floor two-bed flat, located in Bonnington beside the Water of Leith, boasts a south-facing private balcony while being in easy reach of both the city centre and the cosmopolitan delights of The Shore.

The property is accessed via an entrance hallway which has a utility cupboard housing a washer-dryer, two further cupboards for storage, and access to an attic space.

The best part of the home is its beautiful open-plan living room and kitchen area, which has stunning herringbone flooring, a double Juliet balcony, and a separate south-facing private balcony with space for a table and chairs overlooking the Water of Leith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a sleek modern kitchen with gloss units, wooden worktops, and space for dining and entertaining.

Flat 4, 2, Clarice McNab Lane, Edinburgh

The flat’s main bedroom has built-in wardrobes and an ensuite shower room. The second double bedroom also has integrated wardrobes and ample room for freestanding furniture.

The property is completed by a partially-tiled main bathroom suite with an over-bath shower and a wall-to-wall mirror.

Externally, there are communal garden grounds, free on-street parking on nearby Anderson Place, as well as communal bike storage.

Flat 4, 2, Clarice McNab Lane, Edinburgh, EH6 5FA. Offers over £270,000. Marketed by Neilsons

Flat 4, 2, Clarice McNab Lane, Edinburgh