Stylish rare-to-market 3-bedroom upper villa in one of the city's prime residential areas

On sale for offers over £445,000, 51 Darnell Road is a main door upper villa forming part of a stone built terrace, with access to its own large, south-facing and private walled garden.

With three bedrooms, two of which are double bedrooms, the home also offers hallmark Edinburgh period features, including a large bay window lounge, tall ceilings and ornate cornicing.

Angela Laird, property valuations manager with McDougall McQueen Solicitors, believes the home will attract a lot of interest due in part to its high-demand location and the style of the early-1900s property.

She said: “Trinity is one of the finest residential areas in the city – quiet and leafy yet walking distance to the city centre, the beaches of Newhaven as well as Leith and The Shore.

“Upper villas in this area rarely hit the market as families often move in and stay for many years, or even are passed down the generations. They’re solidly-built family homes and the tall ceilings give it a great sense of light and space, as well as practical storage options.

“This is an immaculate example, in ‘turnkey’ condition should a buyer wish for an easy life and want to move in without making major changes.”

Prospective buyers at the home will be greeted by a private path leading to a Georgian-style double front door, with a porch and glass inner door.

Upstairs, a wide hallway opens out to a master bedroom, two further bedrooms, a recently upgraded family bathroom, a large lounge and a dining room with walk-in larder. An organised and modern galley kitchen leads out to back steps and a large and mature sun-trap garden.

The location is minutes from Inverleith Park and the Royal Botanic Gardens as well as some of the city’s best private and state schools.

The desirability of Trinity is backed up by figures recently released by ESPC homes, with the average price of a flat in the area up by 4.5% on last April.

Find out more about this property HERE, or contact McDougall McQueen Solicitors on 0131 228 1926 or [email protected]

