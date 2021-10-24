Stylish and elegant 6-bedroom Victorian villa with stunning and extensive gardens in sought-after Perthshire location

This beautiful, detached house is full of traditional features but perfect for modern living and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, hallway, sitting room with bay window, living room, fitted kitchen, utility room, larder, study/extra bedroom, WC, cloakroom, and a large store room.

A curving stone staircase leads up to the first floor landing with decorative ceiling arch, and gives access to a principal bedroom with bay window and en-suite shower room, three further double bedrooms, single bedroom, and family bathroom with separate shower cubicle. There is a linen cupboard off the landing with access to the loft space above, and to the rear of the house, a separate staircase leads up to the former maid's room which has an en-suite bathroom.

Externally, the stunning gardens at Glenbrae surround the house and are fully walled. The front garden has a band of mature and attractive evergreen woodland along the boundary, offering privacy and shelter, and there is a generous lawn, while the rear garden is equally spacious with beautifully stocked flower beds and borders, and various soft fruit bushes and trees.

A driveway leads from the gated entrance to parking areas to the front and side of the house, and in addition there is a greenhouse, garage, and three separate stores to the rear.

On the market with Savills for offers over £825,000, more details can be found HERE.

