Stunning contemporary 4-bedroom family home in beautiful rural setting with views towards the Trossachs

Finished to an exceptional standard throughout, the house has been specifically designed to offer flexible, open-plan living space and is truly unique.

The front door leads into an impressive entrance hall and the ground floor accommodation which comprises drawing room with characterful wall panelling, family room, spectacular kitchen/dining room with state-of-the-art features, games room, which could be a home office or ground floor bedroom, utility room, and shower room/WC.

A lovely curved staircase leads to the upper level and four large bedrooms. The principal bedroom opens onto a Juliet balcony and has a luxurious dressing room and stunning en-suite bathroom, while the three further bedrooms all have en-suite shower rooms, two have Juliet balconies, and the third has a large walk-in storage cupboard.

Externally, the property is accessed through an electric gate with the driveway leading to a large parking area and a triple garage with space for four or five cars, as well as a useful store room with separate WC.

The gardens to both the front and rear of the house extend to over an acre in total, are fully walled and fenced, and comprise large lawn areas. The outdoor terrace is partially covered and provides an appealing setting for outdoor entertaining.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,100,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Rousky, Rossburn Lane, Blair Drummond Gated entrance to property. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

2. Rousky, Rossburn Lane, Blair Drummond Entrance hall. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. Rousky, Rossburn Lane, Blair Drummond Drawing room. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Rousky, Rossburn Lane, Blair Drummond Family room. Photo: Savills Photo Sales