Stunning 7-bedroom former mill owner's house full of superb period features in a beautiful setting just outside Edinburgh

The house was built in 1857 and sits in a quiet location in the leafy village of Auchendinny near Penicuik, just eight miles from Edinburgh city centre.

Surrounded by well-maintained gardens and mature woodland, the house has many superb period features throughout which include sash and case windows with working shutters, high ceilings and some extremely detailed plasterwork in the reception rooms.

The accommodation includes a drawing room, dining room, study, open plan kitchen, morning room, utility room, play room, six main bedrooms, principal with en-suite, and a family bathroom, while a separate annexe can be incorporated into the main house or split into a self-contained apartment with its own front door access, and contains a bedroom, fully fitted kitchen, sitting room and bathroom.

Externally, to the front of the house is a large flat parking area and driveway, while the secure and private gardens are sheltered by many mature trees and are laid mainly to lawn surrounded by well presented borders with a range of colourful plants and shrubs. To the south-east side of the house is a large summer house which rotates to follow the sun.

On the market with Savills for offers over £975,000, more details can be found HERE.

