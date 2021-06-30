Stunning 3-bedroom flat with views of Edinburgh Castle was a regional finalist for Scotland's Home of the Year

Set on the first floor, the property forms part of a classic stone-built Georgian tenement, and is ideally situated in the vibrant area of Leith.

A regional finalist for Scotland s Home of the Year in 2021, the property offers a tasteful mix of carefully retained period details and contemporary features, with highlights including refurbished wood flooring, working window shutters, ornate cornice-work, tall ceilings, sash and case double glazed windows, and impressive feature fireplaces.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hallway, living room, quality fitted dining/kitchen, three flexible bedrooms, and a stylish family bathroom, as well as contemporary lighting, gas central heating, and a secure entry system.

Externally, there is a semi-private garden to the front, shared with only one other property, with tall privacy hedging, ample storage for bikes/barbecue, and a bespoke decorated communal stairway, while the property also benefits from free unrestricted on-street parking in the area.

On the market with mov8 Real Estate for offers over £315,000, more details can be found HERE.

