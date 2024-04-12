At street level, the magnificent three-storey dwellings tucked away on the northside of Stockbridge’s main thoroughfare go almost unnoticed.

30 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge

Number 30 Raeburn Place is a four-bedroom home and a fine example of the architecture built for portrait artist Sir Henry Raeburn, famed for his Skating Minister painting. It is now for sale at offers over £1.2 million.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its current owner, Brian Glasgow, bought the house around 18 months ago and has fully renovated it into a family home equipped for modern living while retaining many fine period features.

30 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge

He recalls: “I was abroad at the time having a coffee when I saw the listing online, I always wanted to live in Stockbridge with the lifestyle it affords.”

Number 30 was in need of upgrading, however, and Brian believes he secured the sale quickly due to his avowed commitment to renovating the property to the highest standard while retaining its character.

30 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge

Work included comprehensive slate and lead replacement by Edinburgh-based Advanced Roofing. UK-wide window supplier Ventrolla replaced and repaired all the windows in the home, including a cupola over the original flagstone staircase.

“We are custodians of these beautiful properties,” explains Brian. “These are the key things that would be quite expensive over time, but the next owner can feel and enjoy it because there is a ten-year guarantee with Advanced Roofing, Ventrolla has given a five-year guarantee certificate, and there is a seven-year guarantee on the new boiler.

30 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge

“It is a winner for anyone else coming to buy the property.”

Brian’s keen eye for detail can also be seen throughout the home’s splendid interiors.

The original flagstones have been retained in its spacious hallway, which leads to a formal bow-ended dining room, decorated with luxurious Timorous Beasties wallpaper, and boasting a bar in the corner.

30 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the rear of the ground floor is a Riddle and Coghill kitchen with a snug to one side, entered via a Crittall glass frame.

“It is modern, but it is in keeping with the property,” says Brian. “You can imagine, for a family, the mum can be in the kitchen while the kids are playing in the snug with the door shut, but they can see right through. There is a gas-burner in the snug, so you can close the door and stay cosy.”

30 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge

On the first floor of the house is a south-facing drawing room with three large windows, ensuring it is flooded with sunlight for most of the day. The room is also adorned with original features, including cornicing and original shutters.

A rare benefit in city properties of this kind is number 30’s rear outdoor space, which has been newly paved by the Capital’s Precision Landscaping. Brian explains: “I wanted low maintenance; you can get the fibreglass pots now and choose your own colour, so you really use the garden as an extra room rather than having to cut the grass.”

30 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge

The home’s Stockbridge location has been a real boon for Brian, with its attractions literally on his doorstep. But, despite being surrounded by the bustle of the busy area, he insists: “It is so centrally located, the minute you walk out of the door, there are a huge number of bars and shops, but because it is behind the shop premises, it is so quiet, and at night it is silent.”

30 Raeburn Place, Stockbridge

Now that he is spending more time overseas, Brian says he is reluctant to sell, but observes that it would make a great property for a range of homebuyers, adding: “It is beautiful and I am very privileged, but my lifestyle has changed and I am abroad more.

“There is very much a family aspect to it and, for many people – whether they have come back from Hong Kong, London, the States – it may not be a family, but they may like the lifestyle the property offers.

“People have different aspects to their lives that they want to enjoy, so it really is a home for everyone.”

Personal properties

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Area Raeburn Place is in the heart of Edinburgh’s Stockbridge and ideally positioned to benefit from the area’s village atmosphere, independent shops, superb amenities, and wonderful green spaces. The city centre is in easy walking distance.

Schools The property lies within the catchment area for highly regarded schools, including Stockbridge Primary and Broughton High, with private options including The Edinburgh Academy, Fettes College, Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools and St George’s School in close proximity.

Interior The refurbished accommodation is set over four floors, with a utility, kitchen, snug and dining room on the lower levels. The first and second floors house a drawing room, three double bedrooms, a dressing room – or fourth bedroom – and two bathrooms.

Exterior Frontage pictured above, set back from the main road, and there is also a private landscaped rear garden.