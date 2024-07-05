Step inside an Arts and Crafts gem in Kilmacolm, for sale at £1.75m

Greystones in Inverclyde, is a late-Arts and Crafts home of distinction, designed to sit in attractively in the shade and shine in the light.

The picturesque Inverclyde village of Kilmacolm, 15 miles from Glasgow, has notable examples of Edwardian architecture around every corner. Even among these, though, Greystones is a bit of a gem, rejoicing in a quirky character inside and out.

Greystones sits in two acres of gardens overlooking Knapps Loch | Corum

The property is approached along a private driveway, and its exterior – while featuring all the classic markers of late-Arts and Crafts design, such as tall chimney and deep rooflines – also has a strikingly patterned whinstone exterior.

Built in 1913, it was designed by renowned Glasgow-based architect James Austen Laird, who lived in the same village. A century on, current owner Lorraine Tracey embarked on an ambitious renovation project, alongside celebrated interior designers Anna Campbell-Jones and Lee Sowerbutts, to bring the house into the 21st Century.

Lorraine explains: “It was by chance that it was exactly a century after it had been built, but it felt fitting.

Approached via a private driveway the house has a dramatic appearance at night | Corum

“It was already a really beautiful house with a lot of charm, but we wanted to make some of the living space more contemporary without compromising the identity of the home.

“I worked with Anna and Lee because I wanted to be really careful about not taking anything of value away from the house, while trying to do what I wanted.”

The kitchen now opens out to a seating area, via an arch which matches that of the bay window | Corum

One of the features Lorraine was keen to emphasise is Greystones’ position. The house is elevated, and the views from the rear take in two acres of garden and sweep down to wide vistas of Knapps Dam, a pretty loch used for angling and boating.

She recalls: “My initial thoughts were that the kitchen had two windows on the wall nearest the garden, so it was obvious that replacing those with two sets of double doors that open out to the view would make a huge difference.”

Double doors have been added in the kitchen | Corum

At the same time a wall between the kitchen and a sitting area was replaced by an arch, designed to compliment the arch in the bay window, to make it all open plan, and the kitchen was replaced.

Next door is a more formal dining room which leads to a Mozolowski and Murray conservatory which had been put in by the previous owners. During the renovation, new heating, tiles and ironmongery were installed and the windows were replaced last year.

The stunning conservatory leads off the dining room | Corum

The work has been carried out very sympathetically, with all the character and charm of the house and its period features left intact.

The gothic-inspired reception hallway has original dark wood panelling. A period fire surround offsets a contemporary fire, and the tiled flooring adds to the overall drama of the space.

The wood panelled entrance hall. | Corum

It sits in marked contrast to the brightness of the south-facing side, and is one of the things, according to Lorraine, that attracted Anna to working on the project: “She said it was clear that the whole house has been designed to have dark and light sides, so it is cosy and dramatic in some areas, at the same time as being light and practical in others”

It is also offers flexible accommodation. Lorraine says: “It is a big house, but I have it laid out with only four bedrooms. I turned three bedrooms into a principal suite – it has a full-sized bathroom and a big dressing room.

“The top floor has the games area and cinema room with a little kitchen off it, a double bedroom, and a bathroom. So that could be self-contained.”

The principal bedroom suite has a bathroom and dressing room | Corum

There is also a guest bedroom secluded on the first floor, accessed by its own stairs, with an ensuite bathroom.

Throughout, the original features shine. Lorraine enthuses: “I love the archways, they are really special, and there is one in the bedroom, the sitting room and dining room, and then smaller ones throughout the house.

The formal dining room has a bay window | Corum

“The fireplace in the study is lovely too, and the hall at Christmas is spectacular, with a fire going and Christmas tree and all the wood panelling.

Greystones was recently redecorated throughout again, with the help of Lee Sowerbutts, and now the garden is as spectacular as the interior.

Lorraine explains: “We put in a huge patio which runs the length of the house. The landscapers also put in feature lighting, which makes a huge difference.

“We’ve held weddings and charity events in the garden, there is plenty of space for marquees on the lawns.

“From the terrace, we can watch all the wildlife, whether it is deer or foxes in the garden, or the swans down on the water below.”

Another view of the conservatory | Corum

A downsize and a move closer to family in Glasgow is now on the cards for the current occupant, but Lorraine admits she will miss the everchanging views offered by the house.

“The nicest thing about living here is that you see Scotland at its best, as you look over snow, sunshine, rain, sunsets and sunrises.”