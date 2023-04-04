A luxury property with a remarkable golfing pedigree which overlooks the Old Course and the iconic Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews Links is up for sale - with a price tag of offers over £1.95m.

The impressive Victorian duplex apartment, 9a Arran House, spans over 1850 sq. feet with two generous reception rooms, two spacious double bedrooms, two washrooms, a small private front garden, and access to unrestricted on-street parking.

And it is steeped in golfing history.

Arran House forms part of a terrace of grand Victorian townhouses built in 1868-69, overlooking the Old Course, by the architect George Rae – the same architect who designed The Royal and Ancient Golf Club.

Originally a large, four-storey house, Arran House was subdivided to form two apartments: 9a and 9b, with 9a being the main and largest apartment, spanning the whole of the ground and garden levels.

The famous American golf writer George Peper bought 9a Gibson Place, as it was then known in 1983 and sett out to restore and refurbish the apartment.

Peper, then editor of The Golf Magazine, is known to have created some of his best-known works at the large bay window overlooking the world-famous 18th hole and club house.

In 2012 Peper, then editor of Links Magazine and a celebrated golf author, sold the apartment to its current owner to permanently move back to the United States.

The period property has been sympathetically modernised and offers a front row seat at the home of golf with views across the 18th hole.

Peter Ryder, managing director of Estate Agency, Thorntons, said: “It’s rare for a home of this calibre to enter the property market, and it’s already attracting international interest. The building itself is steeped in history not to mention the legendary location and breathtaking views.”

Golfer's paradise: 9a Arran House Looking across the Old Course to the property

Golfer's paradise: 9a Arran House The living room

Golfer's paradise: 9a Arran House The dining kitchen area

Golfer's paradise: 9a Arran House The impressive landing.