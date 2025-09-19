These unwelcome guests in your car can be a distraction - or even a safety hazard 🕷

September is when many spider species seek out mates, or shelter from frosty weather

But making a sudden appearance in your car can be a safety issue

Luckily, a pest control company says there are plenty of ways to keep them away without killing them

It’s now early autumn, when the weather starts to cool.

Smaller creatures living outdoors will naturally look for somewhere warm to hole up, but for spiders, September is a double whammy. This time of year is sometimes known as spider season, because not only will the eight-legged arachnids be dodging the cold, but many species will be looking for love.

Unfortunately for the arachnophobes among us, sometimes one or both of these factors will drive them through open windows or air conditioning vents and into our cars. A spider making a sudden appearance while you’re driving can give anyone a nasty shock, and that can make them not only a distraction, but a safety risk.

But you don’t need to kill them, and there are steps you can take that will encourage them to keep away from your vehicle - and seek shelter somewhere else. We’ve taken a look at pest control experts Nextgen Pest Solutions’ top tips for deterring spiders from making themselves at home in your car.

Here are a few you need to know this spider season:

Citrus and peppermint scents can both act as natural spider deterrents | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

Scent-based solutions

According to the experts at Nextgen Pest Solutions, spiders are sensitive to a number of different scents – which can not only act as natural repellents, but can freshen up your car’s odour too.

Some of the most effective are:

Peppermint oil

Citrus (lemon or orange peels)

Vinegar

Eucalyptus oil

Lavender

Some of these come in spray form, which you can keep in your glovebox to spritz around air vents, windows and doors on a regular basis. Others come in sachets, or for citrus fruits, you can use the peels - placing them in cup holders, under seats, or on your dashboard, near the vents.

If you’ve already spotted a spider and want to encourage it to leave on its own, these scent-based solutions can still help. Nextgen recommends mixing some peppermint oil with water and spraying it near their hiding spots. You could also try placing some cedarwood chips in your trunk, glovebox, or on the floorboards.

Making your car into less of a cosy spider habitat

Reducing opportunities for spiders to get into your car in the first place will go a long way towards preventing awkward encounters. Nextgen says drivers should try to seal up cracks or gaps in their weather stripping.

“Keep windows closed in wooded or grassy areas,” they continue, “[and] avoid parking under trees when possible”.

Spiders are generally drawn to warm, dark spaces, and the occasional insect to snack on. Keeping your car clean will mean there are fewer other insect meals about, as well as places to take cover. “Vacuum regularly and remove clutter to reduce hiding spots,” Nextgen continued. Its experts recommend doing this weekly, if possible.

Want to learn more about what kind of spiders you might see in your house at this time of year – and whether you need to worry about them? Check out our guide here.