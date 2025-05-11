‘Spectacular’ Scottish island estate including farmhouse and secluded beach up for sale

The Ulva peninsula and the Isle of Danna are on the market in two lots, with lot one including a three bedroom farmhouse, outbuildings, a beach and islands. The entire estate was bought by Highlands Rewilding Ltd in 2023. According to sellers Strutt & Parker, “the purpose of their ownership of these estates was to enable and empower enlightened land managers and scientists to collaborate to demonstrate in practical terms how nature and community in synergy with one another can restore to health the beautiful but denuded landscapes and the fragile but resilient communities that exist on and in the vicinity of each of their estates.”

They added: “achieving a sale of the Ulva peninsula and the Isle of Danna is of highest priority for the vendors but it remains their firm preference that the purchaser is an individual or organisation that recognises this magnificent landscape for the collection of precious gems that it is and is keen to work in tandem with Highlands Rewilding Ltd in future to ensure continued management in accordance with the best principles and practices of nature recovery and community prosperity.”

The two lots are for sale for offers over £3,350,000 with Strutt & Parker, with lot one on the market for offers over £1,150,000. You can find out more here.

Tayvallich, Lochgilphead As part of the Ulva peninsula and the Isle of Danna estate, on the market in one lot is a three bedroom home, over 400 acres, outbuildings, loch frontage, a beach and two small islands.

Tayvallich, Lochgilphead In lot one of the estate that's for sale is this three bedroom and two reception room stone farmhouse.

Tayvallich, Lochgilphead The land comprises rough grazing and salt marsh which is grazed on a sensitive and seasonal basis.

Tayvallich, Lochgilphead With around 2km of coastal frontage to three different bodies of water (An Grianan, Linne Mhuirich and Loch Sween), access to the sea is a selling point to this unique lot.