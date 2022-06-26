The Coachmans House, Dollarbeg, Dollar.

Spectacular 6-bedroom period property, beautifully renovated and with a self-contained annexe, separate office and lovely grounds

The Coachmans House sits on the edge of the Dollarbeg Estate, two miles from the town of Dollar in the heart of central Scotland.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 26th June 2022, 3:30 pm

Dating from 1889, the property has been fully renovated throughout within the last 12 years, with no expense spared to transform the charm of this unique traditional building into a luxury home with modern conveniences.

The property is accessed through electric gates and an impressive gravel driveway leads to the house, where a large carriage arch gives entry to the courtyard.

The main house accommodation comprises entrance hallway, dining kitchen, family room, playroom, cinema room, cloakroom with WC, utility room, and formal lounge/dining room on the ground floor, with the upper level featuring a master bedroom with dressing room, en-suite and sitting room, two additional bedrooms with en- suite facilities, and a guest bedroom with en-suite, dressing room and sitting room/study.

The self-contained annexe, which could be incorporated back into the main house, contains a kitchen, dining room/living room, family room, utility room, cloakroom, bedroom with en-suite and dressing room above, and an upper floor bedroom with en-suite.

Externally, a separate building incorporates an eight-car garage, office and home gym, while the property sits in over six acres of grounds, including a tennis court, landscaped gardens and woodland.

On the market with Harper & Stone Estate and Letting Agents for offers over £2,250,000, more details can be found HERE.

