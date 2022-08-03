Spacious and beautifully presented executive 3-bedroom penthouse apartment in historic Highland Perthshire town

This lovely penthouse apartment in an exclusive modern development is ideally located within walking distance of the town centre and has been finished to a very high standard.

Entry is via a secure entry system to an immaculate communal entrance which includes a store and door to the shared lawn.

The accommodation itself comprises entrance hall with storage, open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with dual aspect windows and integrated appliances, utility cupboard, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, one with en-suite shower room, single bedroom, and a bathroom with white suite.

Additional features include gas central heating and double glazing together with solar panels, as well as a designated parking space, visitor parking, and bike racks.

On the market with Next Home, Perth for offers over £260,000, more details can be found HERE.

