Front of building.

Spacious and beautifully presented executive 3-bedroom penthouse apartment in historic Highland Perthshire town

Well-known as a hotspot for tourists, Pitlochry has also now become one of the most popular places in the country to house hunt, with 50 per cent more people searching for homes in the area since the pandemic.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 3:16 pm

This lovely penthouse apartment in an exclusive modern development is ideally located within walking distance of the town centre and has been finished to a very high standard.

Entry is via a secure entry system to an immaculate communal entrance which includes a store and door to the shared lawn.

The accommodation itself comprises entrance hall with storage, open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with dual aspect windows and integrated appliances, utility cupboard, two double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, one with en-suite shower room, single bedroom, and a bathroom with white suite.

Additional features include gas central heating and double glazing together with solar panels, as well as a designated parking space, visitor parking, and bike racks.

On the market with Next Home, Perth for offers over £260,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Bonnethill Road, Pitlochry

Stairwell.

Photo: Next Home

Photo Sales

2. Bonnethill Road, Pitlochry

Landing.

Photo: Next Home

Photo Sales

3. Bonnethill Road, Pitlochry

Hallway.

Photo: Next Home

Photo Sales

4. Bonnethill Road, Pitlochry

Open plan living room, kitchen and dining area.

Photo: Next Home

Photo Sales
Perth
Next Page
Page 1 of 4