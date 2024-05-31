The exterior of the iconic building at Donaldson Drive.The exterior of the iconic building at Donaldson Drive.
The exterior of the iconic building at Donaldson Drive.

Gallery: Six Capital homes that offer apartment living

By Sarah Devine
Published 31st May 2024, 12:11 BST

Three options that are a cut above for those seeking city living with a touch of luxury.

Here is our gallery of spectacular homes currently for sale across Edinburgh.

The stunning shared entrance hall retains many period features.

1. Donaldson Drive, Edinburgh, offers over £1.275m

The penthouse apartment has three bedrooms and plenty of space.

2. Donaldson Drive, Edinburgh, offers over £1.275m

The penthouse benefits from its own private roof terrace.

3. Donaldson Drive, Edinburgh, offers over £1.275m

There is a sleek contemporary kitchen. For more information, contact Ricardo Volpi of selling agent Knight Frank on 0131 322 3458.

4. Donaldson Drive, Edinburgh, offers over £1.275m

