Set in beautiful gardens, this attractive Victorian 5-bedroom detached house has its own 'whisky room' in a turret

Many period features have been retained, and with a recent conversion to the rear, the property is an outstanding example of a successful union between modern and traditional influences, set within beautifully landscaped private gardens of about 1.3 acres.

The spacious and versatile living accommodation includes seven reception rooms, five double bedrooms with lovely garden views, contemporary dining kitchen, extensive floored attic space, modern shower room, and the striking turret 'whisky room' with balcony overlooking the grounds.

Externally, a gated entrance and driveway lead to the property, which is bordered by mature hedging, timber fencing and stone walls, with large areas of lawn to the front and rear gardens, and approximately 40 specimens of tree throughout the grounds. There are also many opportunities for outdoor seating, including the decked barbecue area and paved terrace.

On the market with Savills for offers over £975,000, more details can be found HERE.

