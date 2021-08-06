Sensational luxury 3-bedroom house with dazzling interiors, countryside views, and separate annexe, chalet and stable block

Set over one level, the main accommodation extends to about 5,000 square feet with the drawing room, conservatory and dining room / kitchen in the heart of the house, while one wing is dedicated to the luxurious principal bedroom suite, and the other contains two further bedrooms served by a dressing room, two bathrooms and a shower room.

Opposite the house is a large building containing a garage, laundry room, and an annexe with sitting room, kitchen and WC, while a separate self-contained chalet is compact but well equipped and comprises three bedrooms, a wet room, kitchen and a living room with a decked sitting out area.

A driveway leads to a stable block with four loose boxes which can be used for multiple purposes, while a field to the west of the house is ideal for equestrian use, and the beautiful landscaped grounds include a patio area, brick built greenhouse, all-weather tennis court, flower beds, and an orchard with a variety of trees.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,650,000, more details can be found HERE.

