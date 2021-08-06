Letham Mains Holdings.

Sensational luxury 3-bedroom house with dazzling interiors, countryside views, and separate annexe, chalet and stable block

This magnificent renovated and extended property has an exceptional quality of finish and sits in a wonderful, secluded position off a quiet lane to the west of Haddington.

By Gordon Holmes
Friday, 6th August 2021, 3:29 pm

Set over one level, the main accommodation extends to about 5,000 square feet with the drawing room, conservatory and dining room / kitchen in the heart of the house, while one wing is dedicated to the luxurious principal bedroom suite, and the other contains two further bedrooms served by a dressing room, two bathrooms and a shower room.

Opposite the house is a large building containing a garage, laundry room, and an annexe with sitting room, kitchen and WC, while a separate self-contained chalet is compact but well equipped and comprises three bedrooms, a wet room, kitchen and a living room with a decked sitting out area.

A driveway leads to a stable block with four loose boxes which can be used for multiple purposes, while a field to the west of the house is ideal for equestrian use, and the beautiful landscaped grounds include a patio area, brick built greenhouse, all-weather tennis court, flower beds, and an orchard with a variety of trees.

On the market with Savills for offers over £1,650,000, more details can be found HERE.

Savills
