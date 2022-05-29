Sensational 5-bedroom flat for sale in vibrant coastal town with stunning interiors, roof terrace, private garden and fantastic sea views

The flat for sale is a unique home spread over 4272 square feet with views of Berwick Law to the front and towards the sea at the rear.

The beautiful accommodation is set on three levels with a private main door leading to a ground floor reception hall and stairs to the main living area on the first floor which comprises sitting room, dining room, lounge, kitchen diner with access to a roof terrace, principal bedroom with dressing room and private bathroom, guest bedroom with en-suite, further double bedroom, family bathroom, and a utility room.

The upper level contains a further two bedrooms, currently used as an office and children’s play zone, with two additional dressing rooms and an en-suite shower room.

Externally, a private, sheltered roof terrace with glass balustrade is a perfect outdoor sitting area, with steps leading down to a large, sunny private garden, beautifully landscaped with a sweeping staircase, sandstone patio, and a large lawn with mature planting, as well as a generous outbuilding/shed and wood store. To the front is a bonus outdoor area of over half an acre of lawn and driveway with fruit trees and a garden shed and is for the sole use of this property.

On the market with Ellisons for offers over £1,150,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Kings Knoll, North Berwick Reception hall. Photo: Ellisons Photo Sales

2. Kings Knoll, North Berwick Sitting room. Photo: Ellisons Photo Sales

3. Kings Knoll, North Berwick Sitting room. Photo: Ellisons Photo Sales

4. Kings Knoll, North Berwick Lounge. Photo: Ellisons Photo Sales