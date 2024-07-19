The four-bedroom home has one of the best views of this week’s The Open championship imaginable

The title of ‘best house in golf’ is often bandied about, with penthouse views of fairways, luxury mansions with access to the greens and properties with their own courses all in contention.

But this week, a four-bedroom home sitting right in the middle of Royal Troon must have a shout for the top of the leaderboard, and it has has just been launched onto the sales market.

The house itself is somewhat unassuming and located anywhere else, it perhaps would not come with its £1.5 million price tag. It is semi-detached, forming one half of Blackrock House, which dates from the 1920s, but replaced older farm or fishing cottages.

In 1878, the golf course was constructed around these cottages, so there has always been some kind of housing on the site. On old plans drawn for the golf club, the building was clearly marked out, with the holes revolving around it in the centre.

The positioning of Blackrock means that it offers the best views of the second, third, 16th, 17th and 18th holes, so when inside the house or its gardens, a person is almost literally in the middle of the action.

Annabel Blackett, associate at Strutt & Parker, who is handling the marketing, said: “The sale of Blackrock House is one of those rare times where you can safely say there isn’t anything else like this available in the world.

“Built before the Royal Troon Golf Club even existed, the home’s driveway meanders through the course and takes you into almost another world – a world which must surely feel like a dream for any golf fans.”

Looking out of a bedroom window to appreciate Shane Lowry’s mastery of the links, see a lurking Scottie Scheffler from the lounge or a rallying Bob McIntyre from the garden could be somewhat surreal, but Ms Blackett said that was definitely the attraction. “From here, you can watch five holes from the comfort of your own home, and, of course, you also have the club on your doorstep for your own playing,” she said.

“While the views are fantastic year-round – and particularly with the coastal waters in the distance – the position really comes into its own when a championship as prestigious as The Open is in town.”

It is also a timely moment to market such a unique property, when eyes from all over the world are watching, and Blackrock House will inevitably have a starring role in the sweeping TV coverage.

Ms Blackett said: “Our clients have owned Blackrock House, now split into two homes, for 30 years, so this sale presents a rare opportunity for someone to own a slice of one of the most famous links courses in the country. It’s little surprise that launching a home as special as this has created the level of buzz and interest that we’ve seen so far.”