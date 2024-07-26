See inside a stunning church conversion in heart of Scottish seaside village for sale for offers over £795k

By Kirsty McLuckie
Published 25th Jul 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2024, 08:03 BST

Despite being called Old Church House, this Fife home was not built as a place of worship.

The building started life as the village school in an era when the population was booming due to the success of the town’s herring fleet. By 1900, a larger school was needed and the building was bought by the Baptist Church and used as a place of gathering for several decades.

Since then, the property has served time as a photography school before being spectacularly converted to residential use this century.

Old Church House is a striking building dating from the 1850s which sits prominently looking over pretty Pittenweem Harbour.

Ronald Graham bought the Old Church House in 2013 after falling in love with the house during the annual Pittenweem Arts Festival. He recalls: “The previous owner had completed the conversion and put in the mezzanine level with a walkway. When I saw it, I saw potential – it is such a beautiful space inside, right in the heart of the village, and with elevated views over the harbour and the sea.”

The layout makes this an upside-down house, with its bedrooms on the lower ground floor and living space above, to take advantage of the fabulous views. The open-plan main space includes a sitting room, dining area and kitchen.

Up above are two mezzanine levels at either end, connected by a glazed walkway. With arched windows, handsome wooden flooring and a soaring ceiling providing a dramatic backdrop, the interior decor is sleek and minimalist.

