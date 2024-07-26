2 . Old Church House, Pittenweem. Offers over £795,000.

Ronald Graham bought the Old Church House in 2013 after falling in love with the house during the annual Pittenweem Arts Festival. He recalls: “The previous owner had completed the conversion and put in the mezzanine level with a walkway. When I saw it, I saw potential – it is such a beautiful space inside, right in the heart of the village, and with elevated views over the harbour and the sea.” | Rettie and Co