Second phase of luxury apartments neighbouring iconic building launched

Nestled on the banks of the River Cart, Holmwood Heights comprises 59 two and three-bedroom luxury apartments and penthouses.

The Southside site is being developed by FM Group and forms part of the B-listed building that used to serve as the headquarters of ScottishPower. All apartments come with allocated parking, and will incorporate some of the smartest domestic products available.

The landmark development, on Inverlair Avenue, brings a contemporary and eye-catching new building to the local area. With sleek external styling, it is expected that the first residents will move in in in Spring 2023. The open-plan layouts will include designer German kitchens with luxury integrated Bosch appliances, renowned Porcelanosa tiling in the bathrooms, spacious double bedrooms. All flooring is also included.

Artist's impression of the building

It is ideally located, offering residents access to a number of local parks, including Pollok Country Park and Queens Park. The Southside’s collection of independent bars and restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques and museums, has made it a hub for those that love both culture and community.

Robert Croll, sales manager for the FM Group, said: “We are delighted to bring forward the second phase of this fantastic residential development to the market, which follow on from the incredible sell-out success of the first phase and of neighbouring Cathchart House. The spacious, open-plan layouts of the luxury apartments offer relaxed, flexible and modern accommodation for owners.

“This initial sales success highlights the popularity of the development and also of the Southside generally, with superb range of shops, restaurants, schools and parks.

“Its convenient location also affords easy access to the city centre through excellent transport links.”

A CGI of the building's exterior