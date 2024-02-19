All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
The location of a property has a large impact on whether it sells for over the asking price.The location of a property has a large impact on whether it sells for over the asking price.
The location of a property has a large impact on whether it sells for over the asking price.

Scottish Property Sales: Here are the 8 areas of Scotland where home sellers get most over the asking price

New research shows where buyers are willing to shell out a little extra to secure a property.

By David Hepburn
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:07 GMT

East Renfrewshire is the area of Scotland where properties tend to be sold for way over the asking price, according to the data analysis from moving experts Getamover.co.uk.

The research was done using historical sale prices from residential sales website Zoopla, and looked at council areas across the UK.

English areas that rated highly included Cambridge and the London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

But, since England and Scotland take a very different approach when it comes to the sale of properties, it is impossible to compare the two directly.

Here are the eight Scottish areas where home sellers can expect the most above what they ask for.

East Renfrewshire, including the town of Newton Means (pictured), leads the pack when it comes to attracting offers over the asking price. The average sale price is £272,187, while the average listing price is just £235,479 - a massive difference of £36,708.

1. East Renfrewshire

East Renfrewshire, including the town of Newton Means (pictured), leads the pack when it comes to attracting offers over the asking price. The average sale price is £272,187, while the average listing price is just £235,479 - a massive difference of £36,708.

Photo Sales
East Dunbartonshire, including the town of Kirkintilloch (pictured), came second. The average sale price is £262,979, while the average listing price is just £228,824 - a massive difference of £34,155.

2. East Dunbartonshire

East Dunbartonshire, including the town of Kirkintilloch (pictured), came second. The average sale price is £262,979, while the average listing price is just £228,824 - a massive difference of £34,155.

Photo Sales
The final podium position goes to the City of Edinburgh. The average sale price is £329,514 compared to an average asking price of £298,887 - a difference of £30,627.

3. Edinburgh

The final podium position goes to the City of Edinburgh. The average sale price is £329,514 compared to an average asking price of £298,887 - a difference of £30,627.

Photo Sales
In fourth place is East Lothian, including the pretty seaside town of East Lothian (pictured). The average sale price is £284,675 compared to an average asking price of £255,219 - a difference of £29,456.

4. East Lothian

In fourth place is East Lothian, including the pretty seaside town of East Lothian (pictured). The average sale price is £284,675 compared to an average asking price of £255,219 - a difference of £29,456.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PropertyScotland