East Renfrewshire is the area of Scotland where properties tend to be sold for way over the asking price, according to the data analysis from moving experts Getamover.co.uk.

The research was done using historical sale prices from residential sales website Zoopla, and looked at council areas across the UK.

English areas that rated highly included Cambridge and the London Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

But, since England and Scotland take a very different approach when it comes to the sale of properties, it is impossible to compare the two directly.

Here are the eight Scottish areas where home sellers can expect the most above what they ask for.

1 . East Renfrewshire East Renfrewshire, including the town of Newton Means (pictured), leads the pack when it comes to attracting offers over the asking price. The average sale price is £272,187, while the average listing price is just £235,479 - a massive difference of £36,708.

2 . East Dunbartonshire East Dunbartonshire, including the town of Kirkintilloch (pictured), came second. The average sale price is £262,979, while the average listing price is just £228,824 - a massive difference of £34,155.

3 . Edinburgh The final podium position goes to the City of Edinburgh. The average sale price is £329,514 compared to an average asking price of £298,887 - a difference of £30,627.

4 . East Lothian In fourth place is East Lothian, including the pretty seaside town of East Lothian (pictured). The average sale price is £284,675 compared to an average asking price of £255,219 - a difference of £29,456.