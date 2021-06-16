Scottish property: Here's the average house price for every local authority in Scotland, ranked from cheapest to most expensive
Most places in Scotland have, perhaps surprisingly, seen house prices rise over lockdown, but how has your area fared?
Out of Scotland’s 32 council areas only five have seen average property prices go down in the last 12 months, with the other 27 registering increases of between 2.4 and 5.2 per cent.
And a new study from real estate company Zoopla has found that half of homeowners in Scotland undervalue their homes by an average of £32,000, with just 28 per cent having an accurate idea of the value of their home.
Here are the average house prices in every Scottish council area as of June 2021, from cheapest to most expensive, with the amount values have increased or decreased in the last year.